Marquise Brown's rookie duties include being Lamar Jackson's personal chauffeur

Rookie responsibilities are a common and fun ritual that almost all NFL teams participate in. Veteran players will have the newest members of the team bring them something to eat, carry their pads to and from practice and even put on a skit or two.

Ravens rookie wide receiver and first-round pick Marquise Brown is no stranger to those activities. While he has delivered food from time to time, he also has a very unique responsibility on his plate.

Whenever his quarterback needs a ride, he's his personal uber.

"He's making me take him home and stuff. I got to rookie duties," Brown said about Lamar Jackson on Thursday.

The car rides consist of the two going to grab food or listening to Kodak Black, an artist that Baltimore's QB1 is good friends with and very fond of. As for when the rides occur? Well, it seems as if "Hollywood" is always on the clock.

"Whenever he tells me," Brown said about how often he drives Jackson around.

Even if the job is part of his rookie duties, the Marquise Brown car service does have some added benefits for both the rookie pass catcher and his quarterback. The two have quickly build a solid relationship off the field, becoming close with one another.

Now with Brown back on the field at training camp, he believes that it will factor into the chemistry in the passing game.

"Off the field, we're tight," Brown said. "So on the field, I feel like we'll be right there."

