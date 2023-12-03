Marquise Brown, Trey McBride expected to play for Cardinals vs. Steelers

The Arizona Cardinals have a few key players listed as questionable to play in Week 13 as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday on the road.

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and tight end Trey McBride, both questionable to play, are expected to do so, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023

Cardinals’ TE Trey McBride, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023

Brown did not practice all week. McBride was limited on Thursday and Friday and signed like someone expecting to play.

With Michael Wilson already ruled out with a shoulder injury, having both Brown and McBride in the lineup will be important.

McBride has 48 receptions this season for 521 yards and a touchdown. Brown has 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores. They are the Cardinals’ top two pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards.

The Cardinals and Steelers kick off Sunday from Acrisure Stadium at 11 a.m. Arizona time. The game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire