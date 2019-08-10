Marquise Brown takes team reps for the first time all summer

It's not hard to spot Marquise Brown on a football field. It's just hard to keep track of him.

Brown, the Ravens' newest first-round rookie, made his debut in team drills at Saturday's practice, participating in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. The rookie from Oklahoma is recovering from a foot injury that's limited him all camp.

But to the naked eye, Brown was as fast as ever - albeit in his limited time in team drills.

"I feel like I'm moving pretty good out there," Brown said on if he feels as fast as he did at Oklahoma. "That was a long time ago, so I'm just focused on right now and how I'm going to be moving going forward."

One of, if not the, best trait Brown possesses is his speed, which makes the defense respect underneath routes and over-the-top throws when he's on the field.

"You talk about speed, that dude's fast," backup quarterback Trace McSorely said. "It stretches things out a little bit more, guys have to respect the kind of speed that he has. Guys have to play him a little bit differently. It'll be great to let him back and let him start doing what his natural ability is."

Brown's addition to the lineup will be a welcome one for an offense looking to add new dimensions to the gameplan.

His speed should open things up for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, as well as the running game, as he fully recovers and finds more game action.

Firstly, though, the team's goal is to get him as healthy as possible before the regular season. His status for Thursday's preseason game against the Packers is still unknown.

"It seemed good, I was really happy with it," coach John Harbaugh said. "Trainers kind of gauge it, they were just telling me we'll see how he does, how much he can handle. He was out there in quite a few drills, we'll see how he responds tomorrow with that. Good first step."

Aside from the Brown news, Saturday was the team's first of four practices before training camp officially "breaks" and the team settles into a regular season type of schedule.

With only the first preseason game in the books, a significant handful of veterans sat out, and the biggest need for improvement comes from the rookies.

"I think we did a good job operating the offense, getting in and getting plays called," McSorely said. "The execution could've been a little bit tighter, some of the throws could've been a little bit better. I think first time being able to get out there, we moved the ball and got some field goals, just need to turn those into touchdowns."

The Ravens also made a minor move in the afternoon, signing defensive tackle Elijah Qualls. Baltimore had the open roster spot after the trade of left guard Alex Lewis. Qualls was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Additionally, undrafted rookie free agent Mike Onuoha suffered a broken wrist and will be out for a while, Harbaugh said.

