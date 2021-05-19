Marquise Brown switching to No. 5

Patrick Queen isn’t the only Ravens player switching to a single-digit number.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown announced Wednesday afternoon that he’s switching from No. 15 to No. 5. He posted to Twitter that the number is a “symbol of God’s grace.”

“Back in that Cinco,” Brown wrote. “For everyone who copped that 15 I love and appreciate you. I will make that 5 worth it.”

Brown wore No. 5 in college at Oklahoma.

Brown’s choice is also notable because it makes him the first Ravens player to wear No. 5 since quarterback Joe Flacco, who was traded to Denver following the 2018 season. The 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft, Flacco made 163 starts in 11 seasons for Baltimore, compiling a 96-67 record with the franchise. Flacco was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when the Ravens defeated the 49ers.

Flacco is now on the Eagles roster, presumably to back up Jalen Hurts.

Brown led the Ravens with 58 receptions, 769 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2020. He’s registered 104 catches for 1,353 yards with 15 TDs since Baltimore selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft.

