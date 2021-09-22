Marquise Brown reveals what makes his connection with Lamar Jackson special
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Ravens' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, his relationship with Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network