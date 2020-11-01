Marquise Brown questions why Ravens don’t utilize him more on offense

Marquise Brown questions why Ravens don’t throw to him more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Marquise Brown wants to get more involved in the Ravens’ offense.

The second-year wide receiver was targeted only twice on Sunday during Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with one catch for three yards, both of which set new season lows for Brown. After the game, he posted a since-deleted tweet that appeared to ask why the Ravens didn't use him against Pittsburgh.

"what's the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)"

Brown was drafted by the Ravens out of Oklahoma with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had 46 catches for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie - though 147 of those yards and two touchdowns came in Baltimore’s season-opening game against the Miami Dolphins.

In six games this season going into play Sunday, Brown had 376 yards and a touchdown on 26 catches (42 targets).