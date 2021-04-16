Marquise Brown posts practice clips on Instagram, shows speed and separation

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talented wide receivers on their roster. From the newly-signed Sammy Watkins to the unproven but deserving James Proche, the team has no shortage of wideouts who can make an impact.

One of those pass catchers is Marquise Brown, someone who will be relied upon to take a big leap this upcoming season. Brown had an up-and-down year in 2020, starting off slow but coming into his own as the season went on.

Brown, 23, put up 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns in his second NFL season, averaging 13 yards per catch. He also performed well in the 2021 playoffs, catching 11 passes for 196 yards in just two games.

Like many players throughout the league, Brown is hungry to improve and get back on the field. He’s set up for a big year three in the NFL, and to remind people of what he can do, he posted clips of himself at Ravens practice running through drills and scrimmages on his Instagram story.

The snippets that Brown unveiled showed him torching defenders left and right, as well as having great burst and body control. It also gave a glance into throws by Lamar Jackson, a few of which were gorgeous.

The speed and separation that Brown shows in these clips are what the Ravens knew they were getting when they selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. What makes the snippits even more impressive is that he makes everything look so easy against a talented Baltimore defense that has Pro Bowl players everywhere.

Brown has proven that he can be an impact receiver in the NFL. The videos that he posted on Instagram show that what he’s showing in practice can translate into games. However, there is still room for him to improve and take his game to the next level, and as long as he continues to work hard during the offseason, he’ll only get better.

