Marquise Brown planned on return from IR in 4 weeks, has a chance of playing vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals might be getting back a top pass-catching weapon in Week 11. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was designated to return from injured reserve this week, allowing him to practice and be reinstated to the active roster within 21 days.

He potentially could be activated to play Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

“There’s a chance,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. He needed to see what Brown was able to do in full pads in practice on Thursday.

Brown, speaking to reporters on Thursday, took the same cautious approach with the possibility of playing.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “However I’m feeling each day, that’s how we’re going to take it. That’s how we’re going to approach it moving forward.”

He said there is a balance of wanting to come back but not doing it too quickly, getting used to being on the field, making sure his feet feel good and that his conditioning is right.

That said, while initial reports were than he would miss six weeks or more, he knew his stint on injured reserve would be minimal.

“I told them when I was hurt, when they put me on IR, I’d be back in four weeks,” he said.

He was true to his word. He was designated to return after the minimum four games he must miss. Now it is a matter of being ready for football. He is back on the practice field.

It would be a big boost to get him on the field to face a talented 49ers defense.

