Marquise Brown not activated from IR; Maxx Williams, Michael Dogbe elevated

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves Monday afternoon, hours before they kicked off against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. However, the news is the roster move they didn’t announce.

They did not activate receiver Marquise Brown from injured reserve, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury. His return is delayed at least one more game.

The moves the Cardinals made were to elevate tight end Maxx Williams and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

With Zach Ertz done for the rest of the season after knee surgery, the Cardinals will bring back Williams to play with rookie Trey McBride. Ertz was not yet placed on injured reserve.

Dogbe was released last week before the game and re-signed to the practice squad this week.

He has appeared in nine of the Cardinals’ 10 games this season.

