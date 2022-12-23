Marquise Brown, Kelvin Beachum questionable for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their week of practice in preparation for their Christmas night home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They released their final injury report of the week and ruled out three players.

Another five are questionable, including receiver Marquise Brown and starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who is the only offensive starter who hasn’t missed a game this season.

The details are below.

Ruled out

DL Zack Allen (hand), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), CB Byron Murphy (back)

Allen was ruled out early in the week. He had hand surgery last week.

McCoy was limited in practice on Friday but still has not cleared concussion protocol and the team ruled him out of the game on Sunday because he wasn’t going to get enough reps.

Murphy will miss his sixth straight game with his back injury.

Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle, knee), WR Marquise Brown (groin), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton (back), S Charles Washington (chest)

Beachum practiced on a limited basis for the first time on Friday. He is a game-day decision, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. If he misses the game, every offensive starter will have missed at least one game. If he can’t play, Cody Ford will likely start.

Brown had his groin tighten Thursday and was limited the last two days. Kingsbury sounded confident he would play.

Garcia was limited all week. He could start at left guard but Rashaad Coward was healthy all week.

Hamilton was out Wednesday and Thursday but got limited work on Friday. He missed the game last week and is also a game-day decision.

Washington was limited all week.

No game designation

OL Rashaad Coward (chest), WR Greg Dortch (knee), LB Markus Golden (ankle), CB Christian Matthew (shoulder), LB Zeke Turner (ankle), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Coward was a full participant all week. The rest were limited for two days and full participants on Friday. Wilson returns after missing the game against the Broncos.

Buccaneers' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique)

CB Jamel Dean (toe)

LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)

OL Donovan Smith (foot)

NT Vita Vea (calf)

Questionable

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

S Keanu Neal (toe)

OL Josh Wells (back)

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)

OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

