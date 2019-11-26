Marquise Brown is getting good at perfecting his TD celebrations

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens wasted no time putting points on the board in their MNF matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. On the Ravens' first drive of the game, Jackson hit rookie Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for a 6-yard TD to get the Ravens on the board.

Hollywood scores in Hollywood.



The @Ravens get on the board first with a @Lj_era8 six-yard TD pass to Hollywood Brown. @Primetime_jet #RavensFlock



— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2019

That wouldn't be it for Marquise, who is nicknamed Hollywood, also from Hollywood, Florida and playing on Monday Night Football in Hollywood. Jackson hit Brown for a 18-yard TD on the Ravens' second drive of the night, giving them a 14-0 lead.

Again, Hollywood scores in Hollywood. @Primetime_jet doing it big in primetime.@Lj_era8 throws a strike to Hollywood Brown and the @Ravens lead 14-0! #RavensFlock



— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2019

The rookie - as seen in the video above - is getting pretty good at perfecting his TD celebrations. He's now just one touchdown away from tying the Ravens rookie record for most receiving touchdowns in a season.

