Marquise Brown is expected to play for Ravens Sunday

Wide receiver Marquise Brown missed a day of practice this week, but he is not expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Brown is dealing with an ankle injury and sat out of Thursday’s practice. He returned for a limited workout on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown will play on Sunday. It remains to be seen how much Brown will play as he only saw the field for 18 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. That was enough for him to catch four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, so Brown has shown he can make an impact in limited time.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb) is also listed as questionable while defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) is considered doubtful.