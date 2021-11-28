Both teams taking part in Sunday Night Football have wide receivers listed as questionable for the game and it looks like the Browns and Ravens will have those players in the lineup.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ravens wideout Marquise Brown is likely to return to action. Brown missed last Sunday’s win over the Bears with a thigh injury and will join quarterback Lamar Jackson in making it back to the lineup after sitting out a week ago.

Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones was also out last Sunday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’s set to return from a groin injury. Cornerback Troy Hill (neck) is also set to play after being listed as questionable with a neck injury.

The Ravens still have uncertainty on their defensive line with Calais Campbell (concussion) and Brandon Williams (shoulder) listed as questionable to play. They promoted defensive tackle Isaiah Mack from the practice squad on Saturday to give them more depth in the event one or both are inactive against Cleveland.

Marquise Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to play Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk