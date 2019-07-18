Marquise Brown among Ravens rookies on non-football injury list

The Ravens’ first-round draft pick isn’t ready to go just yet.

Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown has been placed on the Ravens’ on the non-football injury list to start camp. Brown had Lisfranc surgery in February (Brown actually did suffer the foot injury playing football, but the non-football injury list also encompasses players who came into the offseason recovering from an injury suffered the previous season.)

Brown isn’t the only rookie on the list: Ravens third-round linebacker Jaylon Ferguson fifth-round defensive tackle Daylon Mack and underafted wide receiver Jaylen Smith are also on the non-football injury list. Undrafted offensive tackle Patrick Mekari is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Going on these lists at the start of camp often just means the player isn’t physically ready to complete a full practice as well as the team’s conditioning test. It’s not a reason to think they won’t be ready when the season starts.