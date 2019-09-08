Marquise Brown already has two touchdowns for Ravens

OK, so the Ravens aren’t just a running team.

Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown just scored his second touchdown of the day, and the Ravens are up 21-0 on the Dolphins. By the way, there are four minutes and 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown, the Ravens’ first-rounder from Oklahoma, has touchdown catch-and-runs of 47 and 83 yards already. That’s two catches for 130 yards if you’re bad at math.

The Ravens are going to lean toward the run this year, but Brown gives them the kind of deep-ball ability they need. Lamar Jackson‘s other two passes were short ones, and they’ve run the ball eight times against those four passes.

That ratio should work against Miami, as Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t wait long to Ryan Fitzpatrick. He was picked off by new Ravens safety Earl Thomas, making it his eight team to throw an interception for.

The Dolphins fans are already booing, and they should. It’s going to be a long year.