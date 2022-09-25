The Panthers have only 19 yards on offense after two possessions. They have a 7-0 lead.

Frankie Luvu stripped Alvin Kamara of the ball, ripping it out of his arms. Marquis Haynes Sr. picked it up and ran 44-yards for a touchdown.

Kamara has four carries for 28 yards, including the 2-yard loss on the fumble.

Jameis Winston has completed 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards.

The Saints have 70 yards after three drives, punting on the other two possessions besides the fumble.

Marquis Haynes' 44-yard return of Alvin Kamara's fumble gives Panthers the lead