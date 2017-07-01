Marquinhos signs new PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain has looked to ward off suitors for one of its best young talents, signing 23-year-old Brazilian defender Marquinhos to a new contract through 2022.

Marquinhos has been with PSG since 2013, and has been a regular in the team the entire time, but he saw his duties increase further last season with new manager Unai Emery in charge and the sale of David Luiz. Last season, Marquinhos started every Champions League match for PSG, playing the full 90 minutes in every single one.

The Brazilian’s previous contract expired in 2019, leaving PSG to act now or sell, and they tacked another three seasons on top. He extends just six months after center-back partner and fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva signed a contract extension through 2020.

Le @PSG_inside est heureux d'annoncer la prolongation du contrat de Marquinhos. Il est donc lié au Club jusqu'en 2022 #Marquinhos2022 pic.twitter.com/ifqkZrDHMY — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 1, 2017





PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi said in the official club release that Marquinhos has “developed a very strong link with our club (and) its supporters.”

No doubt the club hopes that the contract extension will keep reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona at bay. Brazilian publication Globe Esporte claimed not long ago that the Red Devils had bid a whopping $80 million for the Brazilian, but likely that came from the player’s camp for leverage in contract negotiations.

