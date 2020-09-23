S Marqui Christian has terminated his contract with Bears

Just one day after signing with the Bears practice squad, safety Marqui Christian has terminated his contract with the team, according to the transactions wire.

This indicates that Christian is signing with a 53-man roster elsewhere, as teams are required to add players poached from practice squads to their active roster. Given there hasn’t been an official announcement, that team hasn’t been announced yet.

S Marqui Christian terminated his contract with the #Bears as part of the practice squad, which he signed on Monday. Often, this happens when a player is signing with a 53-man roster elsewhere. Christian was on the reserve/suspended list for the first 2 weeks. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 22, 2020





Christian was reinstated just this week following a two-game suspension to start the year. He joined the Bears in mid-August following a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as depth at safety.

During his time with the Rams, Christian contributed mainly on special teams, but he also saw time on defense, where he totaled 36 tackles.