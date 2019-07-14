Marquez Valdes-Scantling working out with Randy Moss

The Packers used to struggle for ways to stop Randy Moss when he was a receiver for the Vikings, but Moss may wind up helping the team out this year.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s offseason work got a rave review from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and part of the reason may be because of who the wideout has been working out with. Valdes-Scantling is being tutored by Moss as he prepares for his second NFL season.

“I’m still training with him now. We train Monday through Thursdays,” Valdes-Scantling said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s teaching me the game. He’s a 14-year [veteran], Hall of Famer. Couldn’t ask for a better mentor to go out and teach you how to be a great wide receiver.”

Valdes-Scantling has a similar build to Moss, but the 2018 addition to the Hall of Fame’s advice has not centered on how to be more like him. Valdes-Scantling said Moss has advised him not to “try to emulate anybody” and be his own player once he’s back on the field for the Packers.

If that player can step into a bigger role alongside Davante Adams, that would work out well for Green Bay.