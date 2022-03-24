Marquez Valdes-Scantling will wear his college jersey number with Chiefs

The newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to wear his college jersey number with his new team.

The Chiefs have officially announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen shared a picture of Valdes-Scantling holding up his new jersey. It’s not the No. 83 that Valdes-Scantling wore with the Packers, but instead the number that Valdes-Scantling last wore at the University of South Florida.

Check it out:

Officially official. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief! pic.twitter.com/9dPRLwsHxL — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) March 24, 2022

No. 11 was most recently worn by former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson, who now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that the No. 11 jersey was worn by former Chiefs QB Alex Smith from 2013-2017 NFL seasons.

One of the Chiefs’ recent signings, Elijah Lee, had actually teased that he wanted the No. 11 jersey because he wore it when he played high school football at Blue Springs.

Haven’t picked a number yet but i feel like this only seems right pic.twitter.com/H8NOlgxWL0 — Elijah Lee (@elee_doubleace) March 23, 2022

It looks like Lee will be wearing a more traditional number for a linebacker and Valdes-Scantling will be wearing the No. 11 jersey for Kansas City next season.

