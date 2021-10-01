Marquez Valdes-Scantling out, Elgton Jenkins doubtful for Packers

The Packers will be down a wideout as they try for a third straight win this weekend.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not play against the Steelers after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury. Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win.

Left tackle Elgton Jenkins didn’t play in that game and didn’t practice all week due to an ankle injury, but the Packers stopped short of ruling him out on Friday. He’s listed as doubtful, which means he’s likely to sit out again this Sunday. Yosh Nijman started in Jenkins’ place last week.

Cornerback Kevin King is also listed as doubtful. He has a concussion and did not play against the 49ers.

