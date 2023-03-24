Marquez Callaway to sign with Broncos

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is bringing in another one of his former Saints players to Denver.

Receiver Marquez Callaway has agreed to a one-year deal with the Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Callaway entered the league as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2020. His most productive season was Payton’s last with the Saints, as Callaway caught 46 passes for 698 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. That year, Callaway appeared in all 17 games with 11 starts, playing 76 percent of the offensive snaps.

In 2022, Callaway played 14 games with three starts but made 16 catches for 158 yards with one touchdown.

Denver also added former Saints running back Tony Jones this week.

