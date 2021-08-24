Marquez Callaway defies DPI, catches pair of TD passes from Jameis Winston

Well that’s not something you see every day. The first possession for the New Orleans Saints in their preseason game with the Jaguars was methodical and patient — until it wasn’t, when the Saints dialed up a deep look off of play action. Jameis Winston stepped up to look for Marquez Callaway deep, deep downfield.

And Callaway was open. He beat his man and forced the Jacksonville secondary to scramble and dive after him, drawing a penalty flag for defensive pass interference near the goal line. It didn’t matter because Callaway dove further, arms outreached and ready to cradle the pass for a 43-yard touchdown score.

It was an incredible throw from Winston to thread the ball between multiple defenders and put it where only his man could get it. It was a better catch with Callaway fighting through the illegal contact to secure the ball and get points on the board.

And then he did it again to help close out the first quarter. Winston stood up in the face of pressure and took a hit so he could go to Callaway again from 29 yards out, striking Callaway at the pylon for their second touchdown connection. See for yourself:

If this is a vision of what the new-look Saints offense can accomplish, fans should be amped up.