Marquez Callaway among inactive Saints players vs. Steelers

Week 10’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers is just hours away, with both teams reporting their lists of inactive players on Sunday morning. Some of these absences were expected, due to injury — with Pittsburgh sending cornerback William Jackson III to injured reserve while New Orleans did the same for starting center Erik McCoy. But there were some surprises, too. The Steelers are missing star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after a sudden case of appendicitis.

And with Jarvis Landry returning to the lineup after he missed five games with an ankle injury, the Saints deactivated wide receiver Marquez Callaway. Callaway can play, but his skill set is redundant when the Saints have all hands on deck, and more-dynamic athletes like Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed have begun to eat into Callaway’s snap count. Look for Landry to draw a lot of targets from the slot. Two starting Saints defenders who were questionable with injuries are inactive: defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) and safety Marcus Maye (abdomen).

Here is the full inactive list from each team in Week 10:

Pittsburgh Steelers inactive players

CB Ahkello Weatherspoon (was ruled out due to injury)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (was ruled out due to illness)

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

S Elijah Riley

New Orleans Saints inactive players

RB Mark Ingram II (was ruled out due to injury)

CB Marshon Lattimore (was ruled out due to injury)

LG Andrus Peat (was ruled out due to injury)

LB Pete Werner (was ruled out due to injury)

DE Marcus Davenport (was questionable due to injury)

S Marcus Maye (was questionable due to injury)

WR Marquez Callaway

FB J.P. Holtz

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire