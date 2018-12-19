Marquetti nails 7 treys, Louisiana-Lafayette beats McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) -- Malik Marquetti nailed seven 3-pointers to total a career-high 29 points as Louisiana-Lafayette won its fourth straight game against Interstate-10 rival McNeese 80-67 on Tuesday night.

Marquetti was 7 of 11 from long range, hitting 10 of 20 from the floor. Marcus Stroman added 20 points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists. Jerekius Davis had 12 points and Justin Miller chipped in 11 with seven boards for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-4) which has won six of its last seven games.

The Ragin' Cujuns were ahead 28-26 with six minutes remaining in the first half, then finished the half on a 14-7 run to lead 42-33 at the break. McNeese stayed within striking distance for most of the second period but could not catch the Ragin' Cajuns.

Malik Hines had 14 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead McNeese (3-8). Rydell Brown also posted 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Jarren Greenwood added another 14 points.