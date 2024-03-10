Marquette's Tyler Kolek is a unanimous pick for all-Big East first team

Tyler Kolek needs to make room for more hardware.

The senior guard for the Marquette men's basketball team was a unanimous pick for the all-Big East first team that was announced Sunday.

Kolek, the reigning conference player of the year, is the lone repeat selection from last season's first team.

The voting is done by the Big East coaches, who are not allowed to cast ballots for their own players.

Kolek is averaging 15 points and a nation-best 7.6 assists per game. He missed MU's last three Big East matchups with an oblique injury.

Kolek was joined on the first team by Connecticut's Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, Providence's Devin Carter and Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond.

Newton, Scheierman and Carter were also unanimous selections.

MU senior center Oso Ighodaro was named to the all-Big East second team. He is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Ighodaro was also on the all-Big East second team last season.

The Big East will announce defensive player of the year, most improved and sixth man of year on Monday. Player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year will be announced on Wednesday in New York.

The Golden Eagles earned the No. 3 seed in the Big East tournament and will play Thursday against the winner of the Villanova-DePaul first-round matchup.

MU will re-evaluate Kolek early in the week to determine his availability for the conference tournament.

