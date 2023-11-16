Marquette's milkshake tradition under Shaka Smart honored with a cool bobblehead

Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart has made "relationships, growth and victory" the three major tenets of his philosphy.

But milkshakes are starting to gain equal importance.

Why do Marquette players get milkshakes after games?

In a wholesome tradition that started at Smart's previous coaching stops, any road victory is celebrated with ice cream-based treats.

That story angle became popular as the Golden Eagles became one of the best teams in the country last season. CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl even sipped a milkshake in an interview with Smart and guard Kam Jones after MU's victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles earned their first road victory this season Tuesday night over Illinois. In true fashion after the game, there were several options of milkshakes outside of the team's locker room at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The treats came from Steak 'n Shake, a popular choice for the team and also an appropriate one since the chain was started not far away in Normal, Illinois.

Bobblehead will honor Shaka Smart's tradition

The milkshake tradition has entered a new stage with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum — which opened in Walker's Point in 2019 — issuing a figure of Golden Eagles mascot Iggy enjoying a frosty beverage while wearing its customary No. 77 MU jersey.

The scoreboard behind Iggy properly indicates a victory for the visiting team.

Fans can buy the bobbleheads at the hall of fame's website.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is an official licensee of Marquette University.

