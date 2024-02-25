Marquette vs. Xavier: Kam Jones helps Golden Eagles take a 36-26 lead at halftime

The seventh-ranked Marquette men's basketball team (20-6, 11-4 Big East) takes on Xavier (13-13, 7-8) on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

The teams have not yet played this season. They will square off again in the regular-season finale on March 9 in Cincinnati.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Kam Jones starts hot on his birthday

Kam Jones celebrated his 21s birthday on Sunday.

He started the game like he was in a good mood, scoring 12 of MU's first 22 points.

The 6-foot-5 guard started 5 for 6 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from three-point range.

Golden Eagles lead, 36-26, at halftime

MU's defense held Xavier without a point for over five minutes during a stretch in the first half.

That allowed the Golden Eagles to grab control and go into the break with a 36-26 advantage.

Jones finished the first 20 minutes with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

