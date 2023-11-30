Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball preview: Who has the edge in the game?

This game always delivers.

The Marquette men’s basketball team is ranked third in the nation, and UW is still figuring out its roster. But when the state rivals meet up for their annual battle Saturday at Kohl Center, none of that matters when the ball is tipped.

Expect tense moments along with friendly and not-so-friendly banter between fan bases. Maybe an unexpected player will etch his name in rivalry lore.

Here is also a closer look at this edition of the series, which UW leads, 70-59:

FRONTCOURT

MU (senior center Oso Ighodaro and junior forward David Joplin) vs. UW (fifth-year forward Tyler Wahl and junior forward Steven Crowl)

These aren’t plodding big men who set up shop in the low post. They will be all over the court. Ighodaro initiates offense for the Golden Eagles, and Joplin can mostly be found spotting up behind the three-point line. Wahl was key in last season’s victory, not missing a shot as the Badgers built a lead in the first half and finishing with 15 points.

Advantage: Marquette

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) prepares the final play as 2 seconds remain on the clock during the overtime of their game against Wisconsin on Saturday December 3, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

BACKCOURT

MU (junior guard Stevie Mitchell, senior guard Tyler Kolek, junior guard Kam Jones) vs. UW (junior guard Max Klesmit, junior guard Chucky Hepburn and sophomore guard A.J. Storr)

Kolek is acknowledged as one of the best point guards in the country, but he had five turnovers and scored just six points against UW last season. Jones was MU’s best player (26 points) at Fiserv Forum that day and he’s been sensational to start this season. Hepburn had one of the best shooting games of his career, 5 of 6 from long range, and finished with 19 points against MU despite leaving briefly with a leg injury.

Advantage: Marquette

BENCH

MU (sophomore guard Chase Ross, sophomore guard Sean Jones, sophomore forward Ben Gold, freshman guard Tre Norman) vs. UW (sophomore guard Connor Essegian, freshman guard John Blackwell, freshman forward Nolan Winter, junior guard Kamari McGee, junior forward Carter Gilmore)

The Golden Eagles’ sophomore class has become instrumental off the bench, with Ross and Jones playing clutch minutes in three games at the Maui Invitational. Essegian’s play has been uneven but he has game-changing potential, and the Badgers look like they got a steal in the under-the-radar Blackwell.

Advantage: Even

COACHES

MU’s Shaka Smart vs. UW’S Greg Gard

Smart, who grew up in Oregon outside of Madison, is looking for his first victory over Gard after MU lost the first two matchups.

Advantage: Even

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

Wisconsin's A.J. Storr is a familiar face to Marquette

Transfer A.J. Storr is UW’s leading scorer at 13.3 points per game. He gives the Badgers a one-on-one threat at the end of the shot clock. MU is familiar with Storr, who played in the Big East as a freshman at St. John’s. In three games against the Golden Eagles last season – all victories by MU – Storr scored just 12 points on 3-for-18 shooting.

Can Wisconsin keep Marquette out of the paint?

In UW’s two losses this season, Tennessee and Providence found easy looks around the basket, going 39 for 62 (62.9%) on two-pointers. MU is one of the best in the country at generating baskets around the rim with ball movement and cutting. The Golden Eagles are shooting 60.5% on two-pointers, a top-15 mark in the country.

Marquette's Kam Jones is taking a star turn

Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro get most of MU’s national buzz, but Kam Jones deserves a lot of love. Jones is shooting 50.6% overall, 42.1% on threes and 80% on free throws. Despite handling the ball a lot, he has just three turnovers while also handing out 19 assists.

Wisconsin has owned recent matchups at Kohl Center

It seems like a long time since the Golden Eagles have won in Madison, with the last victory coming on Dec. 9, 2017. MU lost, 77-61, in 2019 despite being favored to win. The Golden Eagles also fell, 89-76, in 2021 in Smart’s first season as head coach.

