Marquette vs. St. John's: Game and score updates from Madison Square Garden

The Marquette men's basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big East) looks for its first Big East road victory against St. John's at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here is what you need to know before the game.

St. John's takes 34-28 lead at halftime

The Red Storm pulled away in the final few minutes to take a 38-28 lead into the break.

The Golden Eagles forced 11 turnovers on defense, but they continued to struggle from outside, missing all 11 three-point attempts.

Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell led MU with eight points apiece.

R.J. Luis had nine points for St. John's.

Red Storm makes big run before Kam Jones ends drought

St. John's went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-22 lead, and the home crowd at Madison Square Garden was in full throat.

Kam Jones finally ended MU's scoring drought of over two minutes with a layup.

Jones is the Golden Eagles' top scorer with eight points, but he also has two fouls.

Golden Eagles' three-point struggles continue

MU came into the game shooting 27.8% on three-pointers in Big East games.

The struggles continued early for the Golden Eagles, who missed their first nine attempts from long range.

Marquette takes slight early edge

The Golden Eagles had a strong offensive start, taking a 16-14 lead by the under-12 minute timeout.

All of MU's points have come in the paint. The Golden Eagles have struggled shooting the ball in Big East play, and have started 0 for 5 from deep.

Golden Eagles back at Madison Square Garden

The last time the Golden Eagles played at Madison Square Garden, they claimed the Big East tournament championship in March.

MU last played the Red Storm at the World's Most Famous Arena on March 7, 2020, an 88-86 victory by St. John's in the regular-season finale just before COVID shut down the world. The previous two matchups in New York came at the Red Storm's on-campus Carnesecca Arena in Queens.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs. St. John's live game updates from Madison Square Garden