Marquette vs Seton Hall prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26

Marquette vs Seton Hall How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Marquette (14-6), Seton Hall (12-5)

Marquette vs Seton Hall Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

Who’s playing better than Marquette?

On a six game winning streak after a rough start, they’re bombing away from three, they’re moving the ball around as well as anyone in the Big East, and they’re getting enough defensive stops to overcome the lack of a consistent inside presence.

Yeah, the offense stalled a bit in the second half of the 73-72 win over Seton Hall a few weeks ago, but the defense made up with it by forcing a slew of turnovers and the free throws were there in the clutch.

However …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Marquette got destroyed on the boards and caught a bit of a break late to pull off the win.

Seton Hall doesn’t have Marquette’s firepower and it doesn’t move the ball around nearly as well, but it rebounds everything despite missing a whole ton of size across the board.

The Pirates have to keep getting to the line and offset Marquette’s threes with lots and lots of free throws. Marquette might hit its free throws, but it doesn’t get enough chances – Seton Hall will have at least ten more attempts.

What’s Going To Happen

Marquette isn’t going to be dead-cold for a long stretch like it was in the first meeting.

This might not have the drama or the excitement of the last meeting, but Shaka Smart’s team will have to hold on late – and hit a big three – to push on by and make it four losses in the last five games for the Pirates.

Marquette vs Seton Hall Prediction, Lines

Marquette 75, Seton Hall 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Story continues

