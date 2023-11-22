Marquette vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational: What is the Golden Eagles' history against No. 1 teams?

HONOLULU - The fourth-ranked Marquette men's basketball team takes on No. 1 Kansas in the semifinals of the loaded Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles (4-0) won a thrilling battle with UCLA in the first round on Monday. The Jayhawks (4-0) beat NCAA Division 2 Chaminade.

When is the last time Marquette played the No. 1 team in the AP poll?

The last four times the Golden Eagles have played the top-ranked team, it has been Villanova. The most recent matchup was on Jan. 28, 2018, when Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to lead the Wildcats to an 85-82 win at the Bradley Center.

The last non-Villanova No. 1 team that Marquette faced was Syracuse on Jan. 7, 2012.

When is the last time Marquette beat the No. 1 team?

MU beat Villanova, 74-72, on Jan. 24, 2017, at the Bradley Center. The Golden Eagles overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half behind the stellar play of Katin Reinhardt.

That is the only regular-season victory over the nation’s top-ranked team. MU also beat No. 1 Kentucky in the Elite Eight of the 2003 NCAA Tournament behind a triple-double from Dwyane Wade.

MU is 2-11 against top-ranked teams.

When is the last time MU played a game in which both teams were in the top five of the AP poll?

It was the regional final of the 1976 NCAA Tournament, and No. 1 Indiana earned a 65-56 victory over No. 2 Marquette.

The Hoosiers won the national championship that season and are the last team in college basketball to finish the season undefeated.

When is the championship game in the Maui Invitational bracket?

The title game will be played at 4 p.m. Milwaukee time on Wednesday. The third-place game will be at 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee time.

No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee squared off in the other semifinal.

