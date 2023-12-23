Marquette vs. Georgetown live game updates at Fiserv Forum: David Joplin gets hot from long range

The Marquette men's basketball team looks to bounce back from its loss in the Big East opener when the Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1) face Georgetown (7-5, 0-1).

MU has won 17 straight games at Fiserv Forum, dating back to Jan. 1, 2022, in a double-overtime loss to Creighton.

The Golden Eagles lost at Providence, 72-57, on Tuesday.

David Joplin leads Marquette's hot shooting

After a tough shooting night at Providence, the Golden Eagles are scorching the nets against Georgetown.

The Golden Eagles were shooting 22 for 45 (48.9%) with 11:59 remaining as they took a 60-31 lead. That included 9 of 21 from deep. David Joplin led the way with 4-for-5 shooting from long range.

Tyler Kolek on triple-double watch as Marquette takes halftime lead

Tyler Kolek is one of the best point guards in the nation.

He has never had a triple-double in college, however. He came up one rebound short in MU's victory at DePaul last season.

But Kolek was racking up the numbers as the Golden Eagles took a 41-24 lead at halftime. He notched 10 points, six assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

Ben Gold's three-pointers lift Marquette out of early funk

The Golden Eagles fell behind, 7-2, after a sluggish start.

But reserve big man Ben Gold provided a big spark, knocking down 3 three-pointers in his first eight minutes.

Gold's college high of 12 points came in last season's loss at Connecticut.

Stevie Mitchell will sit out fourth straight game

MU guard Stevie Mitchell will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury, the school announced.

After the loss at Providence, MU head coach Shaka Smart said that the team was playing it safe with the soft-tissue injury.

The Golden Eagles have a week-long break before playing Creighton on Dec. 30 at Fiserv Forum.

Chase Ross has started in Mitchell's place the previous three games.

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek celebrate during the first half of the Golden Eagles' win on Friday.

