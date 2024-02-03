Marquette vs. Georgetown: Live game, score updates from Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON - The Marquette men's basketball team (16-5, 7-3 Big East) looks to win its sixth straight Big East game when it takes on Georgetown (8-12, 1-8) at Capital One Arena on Saturday in Washington.

Kam Jones returns for the Golden Eagles

Kam Jones was back in MU's starting lineup against Georgetown after sitting out Tuesday's win at Villanova with a right ankle injury.

Jones hurt his ankle in practice the day before the Golden Eagles' win over Seton Hall on Jan. 27. Jones played five minutes against the Pirates before exiting.

Shaka Smart has never lost to Hoyas

Shaka Smart enters the game 5-0 against Georgetown while at MU.

Smart has also never lost to Big East foes St. John's and Villanova in this three seasons with the Golden Eagles.

Smart went 1-2 against Georgetown in his previous coaching stops at VCU and Texas.

