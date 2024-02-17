Marquette vs. Connecticut: 13-0 run helps Huskies take lead at halftime

The fourth-ranked Marquette men's basketball team takes on No. 1 Connecticut on Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

It is one of the biggest regular-season games in MU history.

Here is how you can watch the game.

Big run gives Huskies lead at halftime

Chase Ross hit a three-pointer to get MU within 29-24 at the 4:33 mark.

But then Connecticut ripped off a 13-0 run to grab control with the XL Center at peak volume.

Jones finally ended the almost four-minute long scoring drought for the Golden Eagles by hitting a layup with 40 seconds left before halftime.

Connecticut missed three shots in the waning seconds and went into the locker room with a 42-26 advantage.

Kam Jones in early foul trouble again

For the second straight game, MU starting guard Kam Jones picked up two fouls early in the first half.

In the Golden Eagle's victory over Butler on Tuesday, head coach Shaka Smart liberally substituted Jones in and out of game in an effort to mostly keep him on offense.

Jones started the game 2 for 4 for four points. He was whistled for his second foul at the 12:43 mar. He came back in the game with 7:31 remaining in the half.

Without one of their best three-point shooters, the Golden Eagles started 0 for 6 on three-pointers before Tyler Kolek knocked one down with at the 5:35 mark of the first half to cut the Huskies' lead to 27-21.

