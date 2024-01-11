Marquette vs. Butler game updates: Tyler Kolek named to Wooden Award watch list

The Marquette men's basketball team will look to set a Big East record for home winning streak against Butler at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2) has 20 straight games against conference foes, matching a league record.

Here is how you watch the game against the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3).

Refresh your browser for updates from beat writer Ben Steele during the game.

Tyler Kolek named to Wooden Award watch list

MU point guard Tyler Kolek was named to the 25-player watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball.

The 6-foot-3 point guard is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 assists per game.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs. Butler live score updates from Fiserv Forum