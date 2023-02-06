Marquette at UConn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Marquette at UConn prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7

Marquette at UConn How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Marquette (19-5), UConn (18-6)

Marquette vs UConn Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

You have to be able to get the O going to push past UConn, and Marquette is just the team to do it.

It might not be great at coming up with a big defensive stop, but it’ll get on the move and take every little mistake and blow it up with a big run of points.

On a five-game winning streak and on a run of ten wins in the last 11 games, it’s crushing teams with fast break points and easy shots. No one in the Big East is better from the field, but …

Why UConn Will Win

UConn has the ability to bomb away from the outside to keep up any pace.

It has no problem getting into a track meet with the Golden Eagles, but it can also gear down a bit and set up the right plays to get the easy-look three a bit better.

It lost to Marquette a month ago on the road when it wasn’t quite sharp enough from the outside – it wins that 82-76 game if it could’ve been just okay from three. It might not be a rock at home, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can UConn really keep up the pace?

It’ll fall for the tempo that Marquette wants to play. Early on it’ll be a little more of a deliberate game, and then all of a sudden it’ll get going with a faster and faster speed until it turns into an up-and-down battle for stretches.

UConn will try to overcome a big Golden Eagle scoring burst with threes, but it’ll come up just short late in a fun, wild game.

Marquette vs UConn Prediction, Line

Marquette 81, UConn 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

