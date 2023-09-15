Marquette still going to Hawaii for loaded basketball tournament

The Maui Invitational will still happen in Hawaii. Just not in Maui.

The tournament, which includes the Marquette men’s basketball team among the best field in its 40-year history, announced on Friday that it will be played at the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

The island of Maui is recovering from the wildfires that devastated the island in August, including the Lahaina area where the tournament is held. The Lahaina Civic Center, the tournament's traditional home court, is serving as a hub for relief efforts.

According to Seth Davis of The Messenger, Maui Invitational officials considered other places to hold the tournament, including Las Vegas, but wanted to keep the tournament in Hawaii to help the state’s tourism industry and also increase fundraising for Maui.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart watches the final minute of the team's college basketball game against North Carolina from the bench in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

MU, Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga and Tennessee are all ranked in the top 10 of ESPN's early preseason poll, with UCLA, Syracuse and Chaminade rounding out the field for the tournament.

Teams will play three games from Nov. 20-22. The Golden Eagles open the bracket against UCLA at 10:30 p.m. Milwaukee time on Nov. 20.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored and located in similar seats in the Stan Sheriff Center.

Additional tickets will go on sale in early October at mauiinvitational.com.

More: Here is Marquette's 2023-24 schedule for defending its Big East basketball championship

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette, Kansas, Purdue in Maui Invitational moving to Honolulu