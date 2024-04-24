Marquette and Purdue agree to home-and-home men's basketball series starting next season

The non-conference schedule for the Marquette men's basketball team is starting to come into focus.

According to MU deputy athletic director Mike Broeker, the Golden Eagles have finalized a home-and-home series with Purdue that starts next season.

The teams will play at Fiserv Forum in November, and then in West Lafayette, Indiana, on a date to be determined in the 2025-26 season.

MU and Purdue have played four times since the 2017-18 season, including twice during Shaka Smart's three seasons as coach. The Boilermakers won at Mackey Arena in Nov. 2022 and then again in the championship game of last season's Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

Other non-conference games for MU have trickled out. The Golden Eagles will play their annual state rivalry game with Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum next season. MU and Georgia have also announced a non-conference matchup in the Bahamas on Nov. 23. On Tuesday, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that MU will play at Iowa State as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette and Purdue will play home-and-home men's basketball series