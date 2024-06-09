Marquette offers hoops scholarship to 2026 Wisconsin prospect from Shaka Smart's school

During a camp for prep boys basketball teams at Marquette over the weekend, Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart kept close tabs on Oregon High School at the Al McGuire Center.

That's not just because Smart grew up in Oregon.

Smart was closely watching 2026 prospect Vaughn Karvala, a 6-foot-5 forward for the Panthers. He liked what he saw.

Karvala announced on social media on Sunday night that Smart had offered Karvala a scholarship, his first from a high-major school.

Karvala stood out during the games at the Al McGuire Center. The long-armed prospect showed dexterity handling the ball and a smooth shot. He also has explosive athleticism, throwing down some highlight dunks in traffic.

Karvala had a breakout sophomore season at Oregon, averaging 24.1 points per game. He also plays AAU ball for Team Herro on the EYBL circuit.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette's Shaka Smart offers 2026 recruit Vaughn Karvala scholarship