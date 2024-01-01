Marquette moves toward top in The Associated Press men's basketball top 25 poll

The Marquette men’s basketball team is climbing the national rankings again.

The Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) jumped up to No. 7 in The Associated Press top 25 poll that was released on Monday, up three spots from last week.

(Editor’s note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU at No. 6 in his weekly ballot).

The Golden Eagles have been ranked in the top 10 all season, getting as high as No. 3.

Marquette guard Chase Ross (2) is shown during the first half of their game against Creighton Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

How did Marquette move up in the rankings?

The Golden Eagles overcame a slow shooting start to beat then-No. 22 Creighton, 72-67, on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Creighton dropped out of the rankings this week.

MU also benefitted from losses by other teams. Florida Atlantic was upset by Florida Gulf Coast, and FAU fell to No. 17 from seventh.

Arizona lost to Stanford, which sent the Wildcats from No. 4 to 10th.

When do the Golden Eagles play next?

MU will play only one game this week.

The Golden Eagles have their second conference road game when they face Seton Hall on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

MU dropped its first Big East road game at Providence on Dec. 19.

Marquette women no longer undefeated … but still ranked

The Marquette women’s team suffered its first loss on Sunday against perennial power Connecticut.

The Golden Eagles (12-1, 1-1 Big East) started the game on a 10-0 run, but the Huskies flipped the switch and rolled to a 95-64 victory at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

MU wasn't dinged too much for the loss in the AP poll, falling one spot from last week to No. 19 on Monday.

Connecticut improved three spots to No. 12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette is ranked seventh in Jan. 1 Associated Press basketball poll