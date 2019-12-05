Marquette’s Markus Howard out Wednesday with concussion

Markus Howard, perhaps the country’s most electrifying player, will not be on the floor Wednesday for Marquette against Jacksonville as he’s entered the concussion protocol, the school announced.

#mubb Guard Markus Howard (concussion protocol) won’t play tonight against Jacksonville. — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 5, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Howard is averaging 26 points per game after scoring 40 against Davidson in the opener of the Orlando Invitational last week and following it up with a 51-point performance against USC. In the final game of the event, though, Howard was just 1 of 12 from the floor and 0-6 from 3-point range as the Golden Eagles took a 21-point loss to then-No. 5 Maryland.

There was no immediate timetable for Howard’s condition provided by Marquette. Expect coach Steve Wojciechowski to address the situation later Wednesday.

Marquette plays at Kansas State on Saturday ahead of three-straight home games against mid-major competition before Big East play begins New Year’s Day at Creighton.