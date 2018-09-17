Marquette King wasted no time taking a shot at Jon Gruden with a bizarre video

Most punters don’t have revenge games, but Marquette King isn’t most punters. King was surprisingly released by the Oakland Raiders shortly after Jon Gruden took over as the team’s coach. The move came as a surprise to King, who was cut before ever meeting with Gruden.

King got his revenge Sunday. His new team, the Denver Broncos, toppled the Raiders 20-19 on a late field goal.

Following the win, King didn’t waste time going after Gruden. The punter posted a strange video titled “Dear BFF” that featured a Chucky doll covered in cash.





What does it all mean? We’re not sure, but you can count on it being dissected like a David Lynch film. Chucky obviously represents Gruden. And the cash obviously represents cash. King drinking the wine is likely a nod to the Kermit “that’s none of my business” meme.

Everything else? We have no idea. King doesn’t do much with the Chucky doll, leaving you wondering what’s going to happen next.

Unlike the last season of “Twin Peaks,” we might get an answer. King’s tweet says Part 1, meaning you know he made a couple videos.

We’re going to take an educated guess and say we’ll see Part 2 if the Broncos beat the Raiders when the teams meet later in the season. Until then, we can only speculate on what King has planned after this riveting cliffhanger.

Marquette King trolled Jon Gruden after the Broncos beat the Raiders. (Getty Images)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

