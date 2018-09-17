Marquette King takes a shot at Jon Gruden in Twitter video

When given the opportunity to revisit his offseason release and take a shot at Raiders coach Jon Gruden last week, Broncos punter Marquette King opted to feign ignorance about Gruden’s existence.

He didn’t have anything verbal to add after the Broncos beat the Raiders 20-19 thanks to a Brandon McManus field goal in the final seconds on Sunday, but he did find a way to let everyone know that he does know Gruden and does have some feelings about him.

King, who was the holder on McManus’ kick, posted a video to Twitter about 90 minutes after that showed him sitting on the roof of a parking garage drinking wine before spotting a Chucky doll with money taped all over it. King walks over to the doll, pats it on the head a few times and shakes his head before the fairly well-produced video fades to black.

The video is captioned “Dear BFF … #Part1.” Part Two will come in Oakland on Christmas Eve.