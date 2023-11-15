Tyler Kolek helps Marquette survive first road test with gritty victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Tyler Kolek was ready to play.

The All-American point guard was in the starting lineup after dealing with an ankle injury, then proceeded to have his best game of the young season in MU's 71-64 victory on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.

Kolek got to the basket at will in the first half, scoring 14 points on 7-fot-11 shooting. He added four rebounds and three assist in the first 20 minutes. Kolek left MU's victory over Rider on Friday night after stepping on an opponent's foot.

He finished with 24 points, six boards and four assists.

Kolek’s twisting layup with 21 seconds left in the first half gave the Golden Eagles (3-0) a 36-28 advantage.

But Illinois’ Luke Goode drained a three-pointer just before the buzzer. Goode had 10 points in the first half to lead the Illini (2-1).

BOX SCORE: Marquette 71, Illinois 64

The Golden Eagles started the second half 1 for 6 and Illinois got to within 38-37 before head coach Shaka Smart called a timeout.

Kolek then drew a foul and made both free throws.

Coleman Hawkins responded for Illinois by draining a three-pointer and then the Illini grabbed the lead at 42-40 when Terrence Shannon Jr. made a fastbreak layup.

Shannon Jr. hit a three-pointer to give Illinois a 50-47 lead, but Kolek hit back with one of his own.

Kolek had another driving layup to give MU a 54-52 advantage, then Sean Jones knocked down a triple.

Goode's three-pointer got Illinois within 58-55, but Joplin had a layup attempt that was goaltended and then Kam Jones made a funky, spinning layup.

The Golden Eagles held on the rest of the way.

Marquette's Stevie Mitchell gets off a shot despite the defense from Illinois' Ty Rodgers in the first half on Tuesday.

Required reading: Marquette's Oso Ighodaro developed into one of the country's best big men. Can he show freshman Al Amadou the way?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tyler Kolek scores 24 points to lead Marquette over Illinois.