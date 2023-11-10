Marquette High School graduate Riley Nowakowski has emerged as tight end threat for Wisconsin

MADISON – If you’ve scrolled through social media enough, you’ve seen the video clips.

A coach calls an unsuspecting walk-on to the front of the team under some guise of trouble and then – surprise! – announces he or she has earned a scholarship. The player is overcome with emotion. The team goes wild.

That’s not how it went down for Riley Nowakowski with the exception that he initially thought the worst that day last spring when he got a text from position coach Nate Letton asking him to come up to the office.

“I was a little nervous at first because it’s kind of like being called to the principal’s office...,” the Marquette High School graduate said. “I was like, ‘Aw, shoot, this is my last day as a Badger.’"

Nowakowski reached the program’s offices on the eighth floor of Camp Randall Stadium and sat down in Letton’s office. The coach slid a folder to him across the table. Were his services no longer needed? Not quite.

“I opened it up and it said financial aid. It was a scholarship,” Nowakowski said. “It was a cool moment for sure.”

It took the 6-foot-1, 243-pound tight end three years to reach scholarship status. It took him only a handful of games this season to make good on the Badgers’ investment.

He is listed as a co-starter at the position with senior Hayden Rucci and freshman Tucker Ashcraft. Since returning from a broken left foot that caused him to miss the first four games, Nowakowski’s presence on the field has become increasingly pronounced.

Last month he caught a two-point conversion in the team’s comeback victory at Illinois.

Saturday he caught two passes for 31 yards in a 20-14 loss at Indiana. The 31-yard performance included a 23-yard gain that caught the attention of Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

“He was a guy who got the ball in his hands and looked physical and broke a tackle or two and turned an 8- or 10-yard play into a 20-25 -yard play,” Fickell said. “That’s what we’re trying to find. That is what we’re looking for regardless if it’s the tight end position, wide receiver position or tailback position.”

Riley Nowakowski started out as a linebacker at UW but also played fullback before becoming a full-time tight end this season in the offense.

Riley Nowakowski has filled a variety of roles at UW

Nowakowski’s story at Wisconsin has been one of adjustments.

His play as an outside linebacker at Marquette earned him a preferred walk-on offer. He played that position for the Badgers as a freshman but switched to fullback midway through Year 2 to provide depth. Nowakowski played some tight end during the following spring and then moved back to fullback last season.

The Air Raid offense doesn’t use a fullback, so Nowakowski was moved back to tight end this past spring.

Under Paul Chryst there were common threads to playing the tight end and fullback positions. Playing tight end in Phil Longo’s offense has required a lot of adjusting.

Nowakowski plays mostly out of a two-point stance rather than a three-point. He is also asked to run more pass routes.

Adjusting to a new blocking style has been the toughest challenge.

“It’s a decent amount of different. It’s a lot more use your hands on blocks,” Nowakowski said. “Fullbacks always lead so you bury your shoulder and try to knock a dude out. But now it’s trying to use my hands more, get positional leverage.”

Having the ball in his hands has come natural to Nowakowski, who also played running back in high school. He did, however, work on his route running and pass catching with receiver C.J. Williams during the offseason.

Nowakowski’s ability to run aggressively was on display early in the second half last week. The Badgers faced third-and-6 at the Indiana 41 on the first possession of the second half. Braedyn Locke hit Nowakowski in the flat. He broke a tackle at the 35 and wasn’t brought down until he reached the 18.

The play was Wisconsin’s second-longest of the day.

“He’s seen a lot of action. He’s going to see a lot more,” Fickell said. “But I think what we’ve got to do is get him the ball a few more times because that is where he has shown up to do a better job than maybe some others.”

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 21: Riley Nowakowski #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a two point conversion during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Nowakowski’s Badger roots run deep

Up until this year most of Nowakowski’s work has come in special teams. This year he could be part of the answer for an offense that ranks sixth in Big Ten play in yards (341.7) and seventh in scoring (19.5) heading into Saturday's game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium (2:30 p.m.).

His emergence probably has been a thrill for his parents, a couple of Wisconsin grads who raised Nowakowski in a childhood filled with watching the Badgers.

They supported his dream of playing for the Badgers during his first three years and they were the first people he called after he was elevated to scholarship status.

“They come to all my games, so every time I want to go out there and make them proud, do everything I can to give back to them and make it special for them,” he said. “Seeing all their hard work pay off. It’s my hard work, but it’s also theirs. … I hope that’s a cool time for them.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette High grad Riley Nowakowski emerges for Wisconsin football