Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball schedule has these intriguing games

One of the most anticipated seasons in Marquette men's basketball history is almost here.

The Golden Eagles, ranked fifth in the Associated Press preseason poll, tip off against Northern Illinois on Monday at Fiserv Forum.

Here are five intriguing games on MU's 2023-24 schedule:

Nov. 14: Marquette at Illinois

The Golden Eagles return eight of their nine rotation players from last season, so the chemistry should be baked in before the games. MU's first real test comes in the third game of the season in Champaign, Illinois. Yes, it was only an exhibition game, but the Fighting Illini beat No. 1 Kansas at State Farm Center, and Illinois' roster boasts veteran players such as Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Nov. 20: Marquette vs. UCLA in first round of Maui Invitational in Honolulu

This might be the most consequential game of the season for MU. The Maui Invitational, relocated to Honolulu after the devastating Lahaina fires, has its strongest field ever and the Golden Eagles get an immediate challenge. If MU beats UCLA, then the Golden Eagles will almost assuredly play preseason No. 1 Kansas in the second round. A loss against UCLA would mean MU would face (again almost assuredly) NCAA Division II Chaminade. The Bruins are a preseason mystery with eight new players, including several foreign recruits.

Dec. 6: Marquette vs. Texas at Fiserv Forum

It's hard to overlook MU's Dec. 6 matchup with Wisconsin in Madison, because head coach Shaka Smart is still looking for his first victory in the rivalry. But this Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup is so perfect. Smart was the head coach at Texas for six seasons, but Longhorns fans were restless with the lack of NCAA Tournament success and Smart jumped to MU. The Texas faithful were ecstatic to hire Chris Beard, but he was fired early in his second season after a domestic violence arrest. New head coach Rodney Terry has stabilized the Longhorns, but Smart has built MU into a national title contender faster than anyone could have imagined.

Dec. 30: Marquette vs. Creighton at Fiserv Forum

The Golden Eagles will have played two Big East games by the time this matchup rolls around, but this will be an opportunity to grab an early lead in the conference title race. The Bluejays are also a preseason top-10 team and boast a strong returning core, including last season's Big East defensive player of the year in big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

March 6: Marquette vs. Connecticut at Fiserv Forum

The battle for the Big East title could come down to the final week, and MU has a mammoth seven-day stretch. The Golden Eagles play at Creighton on March 2, but then come home for a big game against the reigning national champion Huskies, who also expect to contend for the league championship behind big man Donovan Clingan. MU then closes the regular season March 9 at Xavier.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 intriguing games on the Wisconsin men's basketball 2023-24 schedule