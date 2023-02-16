Marquette gets commitment from 4-star forward Damarius Owens

Marquette has scored a commitment from one of the best young power forwards in the country.

On Wednesday, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)’s Damarius Owens informed Joe Tipton of On3 of his commitment to the Golden Eagles. He told Tipton that he chose Marquette for Shaka Smart’s staff and their affinity for an up-tempo style, which he thinks will help him thrive.

“I chose Marquette because of the relationship that the coaching staff has with my family and me… Those guys have a plan for me and see something in me. Marquette is also a basketball school and they have that free/up-and-down play style that I believe I would thrive in.”

Owens describes his game as versatile and emphasizes his three-level scoring and two-way ability, which fits the film.

Marquette lands Damarius Owens. 2024 WRA/City Rocks’ connective wing with defensive instincts and craft on the offensive end. High energy, heady and versatile at 6-7. Hand-in-glove fit with what the Golden Eagles have done under Shaka. pic.twitter.com/rF4YDo6k0t — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) February 15, 2023

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s the third-best player in the state and No. 149 overall in his class.

Owens (6-foot-8, 190 pounds) had offers from 12 other schools, including Cincinnati, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is the first member of Marquette’s 2024 class.

