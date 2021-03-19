Marquette fires head coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons

As the NCAA tournament got underway without Marquette, the program dismissed long-time head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Marquette announced on Friday that it fired Wojciechowski after seven seasons.

Wojciechowski took over at Marquette in 2014 amid hopes that the success he experienced at Duke would translate to the Golden Eagles. A Mike Krzyzewski disciple who made his name as a point guard at Duke in the mid 1990s and worked as an assistant for Krzyzewski from 1999-2004, Wojciechowski couldn't replicate his mentor's success at his first head-coaching job.

A Mike Krzyzewski disciple, Wojciechowski couldn't translate his success at Duke to Marquette. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Marquette won zero NCAA tournament games under Wojo

Marquette made two NCAA tournament appearances during Wojciechowski's seven seasons and compiled a 128-95 (.574) record. The Golden Eagles lost both NCAA tournament games they played and finished 13-14 during Wojciechowski's final season.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said, per a school statement. "I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent."

Who will eventually succeed Coach K?

Wojciechowski's tenure at Marquette is of interest in Durham as Duke inevitably looks to the post-Krzyzewski era. While Krzyzewski hasn't hinted at retirement, he's 74 years old. Duke would presumably like to hire his eventual successor from his coaching tree.

But Wojciechowski is the latest in a line of former Duke players and assistants including Johnny Dawkins, Jeff Capel and Bobby Hurley who have struggled to find success as head coaches.

Marquette, meanwhile, plans to conduct a national search to replace Wojciechowski.

