Breaking News:

No. 15 Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 Ohio State in OT to shake up NCAA tourney

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marquette fires head coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the NCAA tournament got underway without Marquette, the program dismissed long-time head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Marquette announced on Friday that it fired Wojciechowski after seven seasons.

Wojciechowski took over at Marquette in 2014 amid hopes that the success he experienced at Duke would translate to the Golden Eagles. A Mike Krzyzewski disciple who made his name as a point guard at Duke in the mid 1990s and worked as an assistant for Krzyzewski from 1999-2004, Wojciechowski couldn't replicate his mentor's success at his first head-coaching job.

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A Mike Krzyzewski disciple, Wojciechowski couldn't translate his success at Duke to Marquette. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Marquette won zero NCAA tournament games under Wojo

Marquette made two NCAA tournament appearances during Wojciechowski's seven seasons and compiled a 128-95 (.574) record. The Golden Eagles lost both NCAA tournament games they played and finished 13-14 during Wojciechowski's final season.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said, per a school statement. "I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent."

Who will eventually succeed Coach K?

Wojciechowski's tenure at Marquette is of interest in Durham as Duke inevitably looks to the post-Krzyzewski era. While Krzyzewski hasn't hinted at retirement, he's 74 years old. Duke would presumably like to hire his eventual successor from his coaching tree.

But Wojciechowski is the latest in a line of former Duke players and assistants including Johnny Dawkins, Jeff Capel and Bobby Hurley who have struggled to find success as head coaches.

Marquette, meanwhile, plans to conduct a national search to replace Wojciechowski.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Florida survives clutch 3-pointer, OT to edge Virginia Tech in thriller

    Virginia Tech's joy was short-lived after forcing overtime with a late 3-pointer.

  • Oral Roberts stuns Ohio State, pulls NCAA tournament's first major upset

    The Golden Eagles are the ninth 15th seed to defeat a No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament history.

  • Arkansas shuts down Colgate 85-68 in NCAA opener

    The night before his team's NCAA Tournament opener, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman sat in a hotel room and talked with his son about using full-court pressure against Colgate. The Razorbacks didn't use their “55” defense until after they'd fallen into a 14-point hole, but once they did, the Raiders had no answer. Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate to open the NCAA Tournament with an 85-68 win on Friday.

  • ‘Where’s Dook?’ How a sign made former UNC player Makhtar Ndiaye internet famous.

    It was a random moment at the 2009 national title game.

  • Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons

    Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.

  • Howard Wins Another Award, Off To One Of The Best Starts Of Any U-M Coach

    Juwan Howard's winning percentage is the 2nd best of any U-M coach through his first two seasons on the job.

  • March Madness: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA tournament first round

    Florida held off a furious bid by Virginia Tech to win in overtime. The NCAA is the big loser, embroiled in controversy in its biggest week of year.

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • Browns sign LB Anthony Walker to a one-year deal

    Walker has been a starter for the Colts for the last three years

  • Does Ohio State fall in the first round? One ESPN expert thinks so.

    Joe Lunardi believes the Buckeyes will fall to the Golden Eagles. The No. 2 seeded Ohio State basketball team will take on a No. 15 seed Oral Roberts University on Friday. Lunardi believes Max Abmas will be the reason to upset Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

  • Washington re-signs Kyle Allen, signs Tyler Larsen

    Quarterback Kyle Allen is officially back with the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports Allen signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday, which was expected because Allen was barred from negotiating with any other team once the tender was in place. He’ll be part of a quarterback [more]

  • Matt Jones ties course record with 61 in Honda Classic

    Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable. Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007.

  • #NotNCAAProperty protest could put NCAA Tournament games in jeopardy as players say they might sit out or force delays

    College basketball players are protesting against the NCAA's practices that forbid them from making money and could even sit out a March Madness game.

  • Tattersall Distilling chooses Wisconsin for destination distillery, rankling Minnesota

    Tattersall's decision to open a "destination" distillery and cocktail room in River Falls, Wis. has reignited frustration with Minnesota's liquor laws. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Because of Minnesota’s restrictive liquor laws, to maintain our presence in Minneapolis, we were forced to look outside of the state’s borders, Tattersall Distilling CEO Jon Kreidler said in a news release. Driving the news: Tattersall, which will maintain its Minneapolis cocktail room, wouldn't be able to sell bottles and cocktails from its own facility once it passes 40,000 gallons of production annually, which it was on pace to reach before the pandemic. What they're saying: "Example 3,854 of Dumb Minnesota Government," tweeted state Rep. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington). Of note: Tattersall's employees voted to unionize last summer, but the distillery did not cite that as a reason for opening in Wisconsin. United Here Local 17 told Minnesota Monthly: "We are continuing to stay in contact with them and have heard their concerns about MN Liquor laws." Details: Regulations aside, here's what to expect when the new distillery opens this fall a quick 30-minute drive from St. Paul:75,000 square feet of indoor space, with a restaurant that seats 150, a retail market, production area and a ballroom for up to 420 guests. An outdoor patio with fire pits, lawn games and space for 250 people. An amphitheater for weddings, concerts and festivals.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Without Twitter, Trump is doing 'at least 12' book interviews over the next few weeks, according to report

    Some of Trump's advisers are worried that doing so many interviews could hurt the profit viability of his own book, if he ends up doing one.

  • 15 Cuban Collar Shirts To Keep You Cool All Summer Long (In More Ways Than One)

    There's no night too hot for these open collars. From Esquire

  • After years of backlash, Curt Schilling says he's leaving Boston to be with 'people that are nice'

    The former pitcher, now a right-wing firebrand, says it hasn't been a real pleasant experience in Boston for he and his family

  • A basketball player protest at the tournament would be the NCAA’s worst nightmare

    Basketball players started #notNCAAproperty movement ahead of NCAA tournament.

  • Cuomo scandal: sexual harassment rife in New York state capitol, female reporters say

    New York governor has resisted calls to resign over allegationsWomen tell of sexual harassment culture in corridors of power Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. Photograph: Seth Wenig/EPA Female reporters have said that sexual harassment is “as pervasive as air” in New York’s statehouse in Albany, amid Governor Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal. Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. The claims include making the workplace uncomfortable for young women and one Cuomo aide accused him of groping her. Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation, denied the misconduct allegations and said he has never touched a woman inappropriately. Female journalists who covered New York politics said the behavior described by former staffers is in keeping with what they experienced while reporting on his administration. Last week, journalist Jessica Bakeman, who covered the New York statehouse, wrote an essay for New York Magazine accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment and said that his departure from office “will not end the legacy of sexual harassment in Albany”. Bakeman described numerous instances of Cuomo touching her inappropriately during her years in Albany and said she was only able to speak out because she now worked in Florida. “It wasn’t about sex,” Bakeman wrote. “It was about power. He wanted me to know that I was powerless, that I was small and weak, that I did not deserve what relative power I had: a platform to hold him accountable for his words and actions.” Laura Nahmias, a New York Daily News editorial board member, tweeted that sexual harassment “was as pervasive as air” in Albany. The Daily Beast spoke to women currently covering the statehouse, who asked not to be named, and they described a “hyper-masculine” environment in the statehouse. “It’s almost like women like me are the earlobe of the press corps,” one correspondent told the Daily Beast. “Just unnecessary; something that he has to deal with but doesn’t necessarily think about a lot.” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, is investigating the claims against Cuomo. The state’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called for his resignation. In an interview that aired on Wednesday, Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the allegation. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s under way now.”

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster stays with Steelers

    Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be back for another season in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers today, according to multiple reports. Although Smith-Schuster reportedly had interest from some other teams, the wide receiver market has been soft this year, and Smith-Schuster may have calculated that his best chance at [more]