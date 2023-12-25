Marquette falls four spots in Associated Press weekly college basketball rankings

The Marquette men's basketball team dropped four spots in The Associated Press rankings after going 1-1 last week.

The Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) are still a top 10 team, checking in at No. 10 in the top 25 poll that was released Monday.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU ranked ninth in his weekly ballot.)

MU was No. 6 last week and has been ranked in the top 10 all season.

Who did Marquette play last week in the Big East?

The Golden Eagles opened conference play with a loss at Providence on Tuesday in one of their worst offensive performances under Shaka Smart.

MU then bounced back with a 81-51 thrashing of Georgetown on Friday at Fiserv Forum.

Who do the Golden Eagles play this week?

MU has a few days off for the holidays, but returns to face No. 22 Creighton at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Bluejays (9-3, 0-1) were ranked eighth in the Dec. 11 poll but have two losses in their last three games, including the Big East opener against Villanova.

Undefeated Marquette women's team holds steady in rankings

The MU women's basketball team has continued the best start in program history by reaching 12-0 with a 67-39 victory over Bucknell at the Al McGuire Center on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles held steady in the rankings at No. 18.

Liza Karlen was named to the Big East honor roll after scoring 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Bison.

MU returns Sunday with a Big East battle against perennial power Connecticut in Hartford. The Huskies (9-3) are ranked at No. 15.

The Golden Eagles beat Connecticut for the first time last season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette is ranked 10th in the Dec. 25 college basketball AP top 25